Should Value Investors Buy Invesco (IVZ) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Invesco (IVZ). IVZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.32. Over the past year, IVZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.55 and as low as 7.15, with a median of 9.05.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. IVZ has a P/S ratio of 1.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.68.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that IVZ has a P/CF ratio of 5.39. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. IVZ's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.22. Over the past 52 weeks, IVZ's P/CF has been as high as 8.04 and as low as 5.12, with a median of 6.44.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Invesco's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, IVZ looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

