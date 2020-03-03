Should Value Investors Buy Interpublic Group (IPG) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Interpublic Group (IPG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.71. IPG's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.52 and as low as 9.90, with a median of 11.37, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that IPG has a P/CF ratio of 8.20. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. IPG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.93. Over the past 52 weeks, IPG's P/CF has been as high as 9.92 and as low as 7.58, with a median of 8.84.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Interpublic Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IPG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

