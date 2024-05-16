Should Value Investors Buy International Seaways (INSW) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is International Seaways (INSW). INSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.66, which compares to its industry's average of 7.09. Over the last 12 months, INSW's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.97 and as low as 3.91, with a median of 5.59.

We should also highlight that INSW has a P/B ratio of 1.71. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. INSW's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.36. Over the past year, INSW's P/B has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.38.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that INSW has a P/CF ratio of 4.64. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.87. Within the past 12 months, INSW's P/CF has been as high as 4.64 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 2.93.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in International Seaways's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that INSW is an impressive value stock right now.

