Should Value Investors Buy INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI). IMXI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.45. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.93. Over the last 12 months, IMXI's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.76 and as low as 10.20, with a median of 14.73.

We also note that IMXI holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. IMXI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.07. IMXI's PEG has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.85, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that IMXI has a P/CF ratio of 12.87. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. IMXI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.14. Over the past year, IMXI's P/CF has been as high as 51.77 and as low as 12.44, with a median of 22.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IMXI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

