Should Value Investors Buy International Money Express (IMXI) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

International Money Express (IMXI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IMXI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.61. Over the past year, IMXI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.68 and as low as 7.65, with a median of 10.03.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is IMXI's P/B ratio of 4.81. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.28. Within the past 52 weeks, IMXI's P/B has been as high as 6.28 and as low as 3.57, with a median of 4.88.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. IMXI has a P/S ratio of 1.09. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.25.

Finally, we should also recognize that IMXI has a P/CF ratio of 10.41. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18.46. Over the past year, IMXI's P/CF has been as high as 14.55 and as low as 8.50, with a median of 10.75.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that International Money Express is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IMXI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

