Should Value Investors Buy International General Insurance (IGIC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

International General Insurance (IGIC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IGIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.05, which compares to its industry's average of 9.15. Over the last 12 months, IGIC's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 7.09, with a median of 8.24.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is IGIC's P/B ratio of 1.62. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.46. IGIC's P/B has been as high as 1.92 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.65, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that IGIC has a P/CF ratio of 8.10. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. IGIC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.99. Over the past 52 weeks, IGIC's P/CF has been as high as 9.12 and as low as 5.96, with a median of 8.08.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that International General Insurance is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IGIC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.