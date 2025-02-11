Should Value Investors Buy International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY). ICAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.29, which compares to its industry's average of 17.44. Over the past year, ICAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.29 and as low as 3.82, with a median of 4.51.

We also note that ICAGY holds a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ICAGY's industry has an average PEG of 0.85 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, ICAGY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.84.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in International Consolidated Airlines Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ICAGY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

