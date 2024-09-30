Should Value Investors Buy International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ICAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that ICAGY holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ICAGY's industry has an average PEG of 1 right now. ICAGY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.07, with a median of 0.83, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ICAGY has a P/S ratio of 0.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.35.

Swire Pacific (SWRAY) may be another strong Transportation - Airline stock to add to your shortlist. SWRAY is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Swire Pacific are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.61 and a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 18.15 and 1, respectively.

Over the past year, SWRAY's P/E has been as high as 9.89, as low as 6.41, with a median of 8.58; its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.60, as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.83 during the same time period.

Swire Pacific sports a P/B ratio of 0.78 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.05. In the past 52 weeks, SWRAY's P/B has been as high as 0.88, as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.77.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in International Consolidated Airlines Group and Swire Pacific's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ICAGY and SWRAY is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.