Should Value Investors Buy International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY). ICAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.94, which compares to its industry's average of 10.12. Over the past year, ICAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.81 and as low as 3.80, with a median of 5.20.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ICAGY's P/B ratio of 1.56. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.43. ICAGY's P/B has been as high as 1.89 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 1.74, over the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind SkyWest (SKYW), an Transportation - Airline stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of SkyWest are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.47 and a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 10.12 and 0.46, respectively.

SKYW's Forward P/E has been as high as 11,210.77 and as low as -3,534.23, with a median of 10.57. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.84, as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.98.

SkyWest also has a P/B ratio of 1.15 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.43. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.16, as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.79.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in International Consolidated Airlines Group and SkyWest's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ICAGY and SKYW is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.