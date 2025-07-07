Should Value Investors Buy Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.00. Over the past year, IFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.57 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 7.02.

Another notable valuation metric for IFS is its P/B ratio of 1.47. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. IFS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.91. IFS's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.19, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that IFS has a P/CF ratio of 7.96. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.91. Over the past 52 weeks, IFS's P/CF has been as high as 8.71 and as low as 6.22, with a median of 7.74.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Intercorp Financial Services's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, IFS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.