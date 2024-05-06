Should Value Investors Buy Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Insight Enterprises (NSIT). NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.06, which compares to its industry's average of 17.61. Over the past 52 weeks, NSIT's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.20 and as low as 11.79, with a median of 14.47.

We should also highlight that NSIT has a P/B ratio of 3.35. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.16. Within the past 52 weeks, NSIT's P/B has been as high as 3.68 and as low as 2.52, with a median of 3.37.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NSIT has a P/CF ratio of 19.20. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.19. NSIT's P/CF has been as high as 20.80 and as low as 13.16, with a median of 16.91, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Insight Enterprises's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NSIT is an impressive value stock right now.

