Should Value Investors Buy INPLAY OIL CP (IPOOF) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

INPLAY OIL CP (IPOOF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IPOOF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.20 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.19. Over the past year, IPOOF's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.69 and as low as 8.56, with a median of 12.46.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is IPOOF's P/B ratio of 0.78. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. IPOOF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.11. Within the past 52 weeks, IPOOF's P/B has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.79.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. IPOOF has a P/S ratio of 1.06. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.94.

Finally, we should also recognize that IPOOF has a P/CF ratio of 2.76. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. IPOOF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.79. IPOOF's P/CF has been as high as 2.77 and as low as 1.71, with a median of 2.41, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that INPLAY OIL CP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IPOOF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

