Should Value Investors Buy Inotiv (NOTV) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Inotiv (NOTV) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NOTV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NOTV's P/B ratio of 0.67. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NOTV's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.40. Within the past 52 weeks, NOTV's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.41.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NOTV has a P/CF ratio of 6.55. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NOTV's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.07. Over the past year, NOTV's P/CF has been as high as 6.60 and as low as -2.10, with a median of -0.48.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Inotiv's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NOTV looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

