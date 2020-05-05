Should Value Investors Buy Innoviva (INVA) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Innoviva (INVA). INVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.05, which compares to its industry's average of 16.13. Over the past year, INVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 12 and as low as 5.73, with a median of 9.52.

We should also highlight that INVA has a P/B ratio of 3.98. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.84. INVA's P/B has been as high as 7.57 and as low as 2.40, with a median of 4.47, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that INVA has a P/CF ratio of 7.33. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. INVA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.51. Within the past 12 months, INVA's P/CF has been as high as 9.79 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 3.89.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Innoviva is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, INVA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

