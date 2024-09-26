Should Value Investors Buy InMode (INMD) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is InMode (INMD). INMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.15 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.12. INMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.91 and as low as 6.86, with a median of 8.33, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that INMD has a P/B ratio of 1.86. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.33. INMD's P/B has been as high as 4.06 and as low as 1.73, with a median of 2.21, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that INMD has a P/CF ratio of 9.54. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. INMD's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 37.74. Over the past year, INMD's P/CF has been as high as 15.20 and as low as 8.05, with a median of 9.49.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in InMode's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that INMD is an impressive value stock right now.

InMode Ltd. (INMD)

