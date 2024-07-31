Should Value Investors Buy Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY). IMBBY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.77 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.32. Over the last 12 months, IMBBY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.77 and as low as 5.33, with a median of 6.03.

Investors will also notice that IMBBY has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. IMBBY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.33. IMBBY's PEG has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.73, with a median of 0.80, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Imperial Tobacco Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IMBBY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

