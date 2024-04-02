Should Value Investors Buy Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). HII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.13, which compares to its industry's average of 18.66. Over the past year, HII's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.82 and as low as 12.54, with a median of 14.46.

Investors should also recognize that HII has a P/B ratio of 2.82. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.11. HII's P/B has been as high as 2.87 and as low as 2.13, with a median of 2.46, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HII has a P/S ratio of 0.99. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.71.

Finally, our model also underscores that HII has a P/CF ratio of 11.17. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.46. Over the past year, HII's P/CF has been as high as 11.64 and as low as 8.23, with a median of 9.92.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Huntington Ingalls Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HII is an impressive value stock right now.

