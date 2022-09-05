Should Value Investors Buy Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Hugo Boss (BOSSY). BOSSY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for BOSSY is its P/B ratio of 3.53. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.09. Over the past 12 months, BOSSY's P/B has been as high as 4.73 and as low as 2.91, with a median of 3.74.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BOSSY has a P/CF ratio of 6.24. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BOSSY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.53. Over the past 52 weeks, BOSSY's P/CF has been as high as 11.88 and as low as 5.60, with a median of 7.32.

Another great Textile - Apparel stock you could consider is Oxford Industries (OXM), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, Oxford Industries holds a P/B ratio of 3.18 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 6.09. OXM's P/B has been as high as 3.71, as low as 2.53, with a median of 3.08 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Hugo Boss and Oxford Industries are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BOSSY and OXM feels like a great value stock at the moment.





