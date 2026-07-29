Should Value Investors Buy Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP). HPP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.59 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.09. Over the last 12 months, HPP's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.55 and as low as 4.61, with a median of 6.38.

Investors should also note that HPP holds a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HPP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.55. Over the past 52 weeks, HPP's PEG has been as high as 0.69 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.60.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Hudson Pacific Properties is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HPP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.