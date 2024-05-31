Should Value Investors Buy H&R Block (HRB) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is H&R Block (HRB). HRB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.63, which compares to its industry's average of 12.88. Over the past 52 weeks, HRB's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.52 and as low as 7.31, with a median of 10.20.

We also note that HRB holds a PEG ratio of 0.85. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HRB's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.07. Over the last 12 months, HRB's PEG has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.82.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HRB has a P/CF ratio of 9.30. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. HRB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.13. Within the past 12 months, HRB's P/CF has been as high as 10.48 and as low as 6.99, with a median of 9.12.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in H&R Block's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HRB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

