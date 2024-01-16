Should Value Investors Buy H&R Block (HRB) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is H&R Block (HRB). HRB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.62. HRB's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.05 and as low as 7.01, with a median of 9.28, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that HRB holds a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HRB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.28. Within the past year, HRB's PEG has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.74.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HRB has a P/CF ratio of 9.72. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.03. Over the past 52 weeks, HRB's P/CF has been as high as 10.49 and as low as 6.99, with a median of 8.87.

Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) may be another strong Consumer Services - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. PTVE is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Pactiv Evergreen sports a P/B ratio of 1.93 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.50. In the past 52 weeks, PTVE's P/B has been as high as 2.03, as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.14.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that H&R Block and Pactiv Evergreen are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HRB and PTVE sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.