Should Value Investors Buy Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Host Hotels & Resorts (HST). HST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.84. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85. Over the past 52 weeks, HST's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.77 and as low as 6.79, with a median of 8.52.

Investors should also note that HST holds a PEG ratio of 1.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HST's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.01. Over the past 52 weeks, HST's PEG has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 1.54, with a median of 1.59.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HST's P/B ratio of 1.8. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.84. Over the past 12 months, HST's P/B has been as high as 1.99 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.73.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HST has a P/S ratio of 1.91. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.71.

Finally, investors should note that HST has a P/CF ratio of 8.31. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HST's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.51. Over the past 52 weeks, HST's P/CF has been as high as 9.04 and as low as 6.05, with a median of 7.87.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Host Hotels & Resorts is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HST sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

