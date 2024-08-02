Should Value Investors Buy Home Bancorp (HBCP) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Home Bancorp (HBCP). HBCP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.14, which compares to its industry's average of 11.66. Over the past 52 weeks, HBCP's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.78 and as low as 7.77, with a median of 8.83.

Another notable valuation metric for HBCP is its P/B ratio of 0.96. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.06. Within the past 52 weeks, HBCP's P/B has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.81.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HBCP has a P/S ratio of 1.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.98.

Finally, our model also underscores that HBCP has a P/CF ratio of 8.03. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.05. Over the past year, HBCP's P/CF has been as high as 8.26 and as low as 5.05, with a median of 6.21.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Home Bancorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HBCP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

