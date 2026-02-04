Should Value Investors Buy Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Hilltop Holdings (HTH). HTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that HTH has a P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.85. HTH's P/B has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.89, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HTH has a P/S ratio of 1.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.32.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hilltop Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HTH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

