Should Value Investors Buy Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HIBB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.87, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.68. Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.02 and as low as 2.93, with a median of 11.20.

Investors should also note that HIBB holds a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HIBB's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.33. Within the past year, HIBB's PEG has been as high as 2.91 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.82.

Another notable valuation metric for HIBB is its P/B ratio of 2.40. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.76. Over the past year, HIBB's P/B has been as high as 2.65 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.28.

Finally, our model also underscores that HIBB has a P/CF ratio of 10.78. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. HIBB's P/CF has been as high as 30.07 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 9.25, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Hibbett Sports's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HIBB is an impressive value stock right now.

