Should Value Investors Buy Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Hibbett Sports (HIBB). HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.10, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.44. Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.02 and as low as 2.93, with a median of 10.80.

Finally, we should also recognize that HIBB has a P/CF ratio of 8.48. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB's P/CF has been as high as 30.07 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 8.48.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Hibbett Sports's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HIBB is an impressive value stock right now.

