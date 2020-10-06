Should Value Investors Buy Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Hibbett Sports (HIBB). HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.66. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.53. Over the past year, HIBB's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.02 and as low as 2.93, with a median of 10.25.

Investors should also note that HIBB holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HIBB's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.73. Within the past year, HIBB's PEG has been as high as 2.91 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.84.

Another notable valuation metric for HIBB is its P/B ratio of 2.13. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HIBB's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.76. Within the past 52 weeks, HIBB's P/B has been as high as 2.13 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.23.

Finally, we should also recognize that HIBB has a P/CF ratio of 12.01. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. HIBB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Over the past year, HIBB's P/CF has been as high as 30.07 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 7.75.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Hibbett Sports is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HIBB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.