Should Value Investors Buy Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 28.26, which compares to its industry's average of 39.48. Over the past 52 weeks, HP's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.27 and as low as 6.24, with a median of 9.92.

We should also highlight that HP has a P/B ratio of 0.71. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.52. Over the past year, HP's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.85.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HP has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.44.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Helmerich & Payne is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

