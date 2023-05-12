Should Value Investors Buy HeidelbergCement (HDELY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is HeidelbergCement (HDELY). HDELY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.77, which compares to its industry's average of 18.72. Over the last 12 months, HDELY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.51 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 6.41.

Investors should also note that HDELY holds a PEG ratio of 1.16. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HDELY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.17. HDELY's PEG has been as high as 2.86 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 1.42, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that HeidelbergCement is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HDELY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.