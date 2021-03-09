Should Value Investors Buy HCA Holdings (HCA) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is HCA Holdings (HCA). HCA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.67. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.80. Over the past year, HCA's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.84 and as low as 5.71, with a median of 12.60.

HCA is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.17. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HCA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.31. Within the past year, HCA's PEG has been as high as 1.98 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 1.16.

We should also highlight that HCA has a P/B ratio of 20.63. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 23.19. Over the past 12 months, HCA's P/B has been as high as 82.23 and as low as -81.18, with a median of 32.29.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in HCA Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HCA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

