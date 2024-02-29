Should Value Investors Buy HCA Healthcare (HCA) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HCA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.15, which compares to its industry's average of 15.42. Over the last 12 months, HCA's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.07 and as low as 11.15, with a median of 14.28.

HCA is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.56. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HCA's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.68. Within the past year, HCA's PEG has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.54.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that HCA Healthcare is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HCA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

