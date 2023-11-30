Should Value Investors Buy Hawkins (HWKN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Hawkins (HWKN). HWKN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.45, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.69. Over the past 52 weeks, HWKN's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.44 and as low as 13.58, with a median of 16.50.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HWKN has a P/S ratio of 1.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.4.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hawkins's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HWKN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

