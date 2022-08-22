Should Value Investors Buy Harte Hanks (HHS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Harte Hanks (HHS). HHS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that HHS holds a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HHS's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.88. Over the last 12 months, HHS's PEG has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 0.89.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HHS has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.93.

Finally, our model also underscores that HHS has a P/CF ratio of 8.24. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. HHS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.24. HHS's P/CF has been as high as 8.24 and as low as 2.50, with a median of 3.39, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Harte Hanks's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HHS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.