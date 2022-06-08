Should Value Investors Buy Harte Hanks (HHS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Harte Hanks (HHS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HHS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.67, which compares to its industry's average of 8.70. Over the past 52 weeks, HHS's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.16 and as low as -33.01, with a median of 7.45.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HHS has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.05.

Finally, investors should note that HHS has a P/CF ratio of 3.14. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.29. Within the past 12 months, HHS's P/CF has been as high as 5.44 and as low as -8.10, with a median of 3.13.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Harte Hanks's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HHS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

