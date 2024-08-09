Should Value Investors Buy Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HRMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HRMY's P/B ratio of 3.70. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.47. Over the past year, HRMY's P/B has been as high as 4.83 and as low as 2.34, with a median of 3.78.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HRMY has a P/S ratio of 2.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 6.43.

Finally, investors should note that HRMY has a P/CF ratio of 11.97. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.73. Over the past year, HRMY's P/CF has been as high as 13.51 and as low as 6.65, with a median of 10.88.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Harmony Biosciences is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HRMY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

