Should Value Investors Buy Hannover Ruck SE (HVRRY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Hannover Ruck SE (HVRRY). HVRRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.25, which compares to its industry's average of 20.68. HVRRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.23 and as low as 9.93, with a median of 13.86, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HVRRY has a P/CF ratio of 14.32. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.97. Over the past 52 weeks, HVRRY's P/CF has been as high as 15.91 and as low as 8.83, with a median of 14.14.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Hannover Ruck SE is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HVRRY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hannover Ruck SE (HVRRY): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.