Should Value Investors Buy H. B. Fuller (FUL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is H. B. Fuller (FUL). FUL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.94, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.58. FUL's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.44 and as low as 11.31, with a median of 13.44, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that FUL has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FUL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.32. Over the past 52 weeks, FUL's PEG has been as high as 1.54 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.01.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FUL's P/B ratio of 1.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FUL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.00. Over the past year, FUL's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 1.77.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FUL has a P/S ratio of 0.84. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.86.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FUL has a P/CF ratio of 11.92. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. FUL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.31. Over the past 52 weeks, FUL's P/CF has been as high as 14.30 and as low as 9.48, with a median of 11.67.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in H. B. Fuller's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FUL is an impressive value stock right now.

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H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.