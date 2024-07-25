Should Value Investors Buy Guess (GES) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Guess (GES). GES is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.79. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.07. Over the past year, GES's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.38 and as low as 6.24, with a median of 7.72.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GES's P/B ratio of 2.04. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.70. Over the past 12 months, GES's P/B has been as high as 2.48 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.13.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GES has a P/S ratio of 0.43. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.61.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Guess is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GES feels like a great value stock at the moment.

