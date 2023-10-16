Should Value Investors Buy Guess (GES) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Guess (GES). GES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.87, which compares to its industry's average of 10.81. Over the past year, GES's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.08 and as low as 5.02, with a median of 6.71.

Another notable valuation metric for GES is its P/B ratio of 2.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.07. GES's P/B has been as high as 2.74 and as low as 1.71, with a median of 2.13, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GES has a P/S ratio of 0.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.5.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GES has a P/CF ratio of 7.18. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. GES's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.15. GES's P/CF has been as high as 8.28 and as low as 4.89, with a median of 6.72, all within the past year.

Another great Textile - Apparel stock you could consider is PVH (PVH), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of PVH currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47, and its PEG ratio is 0.49. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 10.81 and 1.02.

PVH's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 11.27 and as low as 5.64, with a median of 8.11, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.58, all within the past year.

Furthermore, PVH holds a P/B ratio of 0.86 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 6.07. PVH's P/B has been as high as 1.22, as low as 0.59, with a median of 1.01 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Guess and PVH are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GES and PVH sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

