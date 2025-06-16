Should Value Investors Buy Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Grupo Supervielle (SUPV). SUPV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.74, which compares to its industry's average of 9.24. Over the past year, SUPV's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.16 and as low as 5.93, with a median of 8.40.

Investors should also recognize that SUPV has a P/B ratio of 1.22. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.12. SUPV's P/B has been as high as 1.93 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 1.24, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SUPV has a P/S ratio of 0.68. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.54.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SUPV has a P/CF ratio of 8.49. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.08. SUPV's P/CF has been as high as 11.56 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 3.43, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Grupo Supervielle's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SUPV looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

