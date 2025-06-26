Should Value Investors Buy Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL). GGAL is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.31. GGAL's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.72 and as low as 6.12, with a median of 8.08, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for GGAL is its P/B ratio of 1.28. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.17. Over the past 12 months, GGAL's P/B has been as high as 2.08 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.42.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GGAL has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.57.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Grupo Financiero Galicia is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GGAL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

