Should Value Investors Buy Griffon (GFF) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Griffon (GFF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GFF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.90 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.27. GFF's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.95 and as low as 9.47, with a median of 12.55, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that GFF holds a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GFF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.95. Over the past 52 weeks, GFF's PEG has been as high as 0.73 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.67.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Griffon's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GFF is an impressive value stock right now.

