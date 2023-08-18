Should Value Investors Buy Griffon (GFF) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Griffon (GFF). GFF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.48, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.07. Over the last 12 months, GFF's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.70 and as low as 7.66, with a median of 9.15.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GFF has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GFF has a P/CF ratio of 11.14. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. GFF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.35. Over the past year, GFF's P/CF has been as high as 11.35 and as low as 3.83, with a median of 5.17.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Griffon's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GFF is an impressive value stock right now.

