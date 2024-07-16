Should Value Investors Buy Greencore Group (GNCGY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Greencore Group (GNCGY). GNCGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42. GNCGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.15 and as low as 5.36, with a median of 7.63, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that GNCGY has a P/B ratio of 1.78. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.05. Over the past year, GNCGY's P/B has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 1.02.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Greencore Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GNCGY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

