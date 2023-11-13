Should Value Investors Buy Greencore Group (GNCGY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Greencore Group (GNCGY). GNCGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.83. Over the last 12 months, GNCGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.17 and as low as 5.36, with a median of 7.57.

We should also highlight that GNCGY has a P/B ratio of 1. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GNCGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.08. Over the past 12 months, GNCGY's P/B has been as high as 1.05 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.95.

Another great Food - Miscellaneous stock you could consider is Post Holdings (POST), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Post Holdings has a P/B ratio of 1.30 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.08. For POST, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.75, as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.48 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Greencore Group and Post Holdings are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GNCGY and POST feels like a great value stock at the moment.

