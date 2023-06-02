Should Value Investors Buy Greencore Group (GNCGY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Greencore Group (GNCGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GNCGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.96, which compares to its industry's average of 17.22. Over the past year, GNCGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.03 and as low as 4.90, with a median of 7.74.

Investors should also recognize that GNCGY has a P/B ratio of 0.85. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GNCGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.31. Over the past year, GNCGY's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.85.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Greencore Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GNCGY is an impressive value stock right now.

