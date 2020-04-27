Should Value Investors Buy Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Green Brick Partners (GRBK). GRBK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GRBK has a P/S ratio of 0.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.15.

Finally, investors should note that GRBK has a P/CF ratio of 5.75. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.85. Over the past 52 weeks, GRBK's P/CF has been as high as 10.60 and as low as 4.85, with a median of 8.64.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Green Brick Partners is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GRBK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

