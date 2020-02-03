Should Value Investors Buy Great Panther Silver (GPL) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Great Panther Silver (GPL). GPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that GPL has a P/B ratio of 1.17. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.62. Over the past year, GPL's P/B has been as high as 2.68 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.11.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GPL has a P/S ratio of 1.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.57.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Great Panther Silver's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GPL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

