Should Value Investors Buy Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD). GLDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.92, which compares to its industry's average of 18.24. GLDD's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.53 and as low as -394.46, with a median of 13.38, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that GLDD holds a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GLDD's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.67. Within the past year, GLDD's PEG has been as high as 1.57 and as low as -39.45, with a median of 1.27.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GLDD's P/B ratio of 1.41. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.91. Within the past 52 weeks, GLDD's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.42.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GLDD has a P/CF ratio of 7.08. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.54. Over the past 52 weeks, GLDD's P/CF has been as high as 160.65 and as low as 5.44, with a median of 9.99.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GLDD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.