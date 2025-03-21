Should Value Investors Buy Gray Media Inc. (GTN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.62, while its industry has an average P/E of 27.99. GTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 54.90 and as low as -64.84, with a median of 2.41, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that GTN has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GTN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.43. Over the past 52 weeks, GTN's PEG has been as high as 5.49 and as low as -6.48, with a median of 0.24.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GTN has a P/S ratio of 0.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.28.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Gray Media Inc. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GTN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

